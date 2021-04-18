Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 52,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,465,576 shares.The stock last traded at $20.72 and had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

