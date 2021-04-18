Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 452.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 2,560,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,485. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

