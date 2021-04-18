Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Genesco posted earnings of ($3.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Genesco stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 97,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $742.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

