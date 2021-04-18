Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.78. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $10.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

