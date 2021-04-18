Brokerages Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.58) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHV shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

ACHV opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $18.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

