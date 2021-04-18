Brokerages Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post $4.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $17.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $19.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE BAK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 305,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

