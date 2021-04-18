Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Funko reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.01. 956,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

