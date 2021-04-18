Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Post $1.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.44. 2,206,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $127.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

