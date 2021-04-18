Brokerages Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce $234.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.00 million and the highest is $277.22 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $952.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $952.13 million to $954.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Barclays raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualtrics International stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

XM traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

