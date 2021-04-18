Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $62.43

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.43.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.
In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of 89bio stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. 89bio has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $42.36.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
