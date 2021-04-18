Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $62.43

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. 89bio has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

