Brokerages Set Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target at $819.30

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $825.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Equinix stock opened at $708.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $662.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $715.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,931 shares of company stock valued at $15,362,086. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Equinix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 45,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Equinix by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

