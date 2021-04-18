Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target at $3.78

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

KELTF stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

