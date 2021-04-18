Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Price Target at $52.96

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.46.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. 87,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. Stantec has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

