Brookmont Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

