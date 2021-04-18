Brookmont Capital Management Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $495.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $269.51 and a 12 month high of $492.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

