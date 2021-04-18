Brookmont Capital Management Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.84 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

