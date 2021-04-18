Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.89 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

