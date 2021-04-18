BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRT shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 21,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

