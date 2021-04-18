BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

BTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

