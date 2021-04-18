Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

