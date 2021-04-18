Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

