Buffington Mohr McNeal Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.06 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.