Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 544 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $6,224,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 177,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 229.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.