CaixaPay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00282186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00720573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,290.24 or 0.99998694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.00854203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.