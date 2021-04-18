Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Calavo Growers worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW opened at $80.01 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

