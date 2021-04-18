Callisto Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $231,089.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $42.46 million and approximately $231,089.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.40 or 0.03976600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

