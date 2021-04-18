Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 425 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 971,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,238,930. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.