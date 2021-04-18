Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 431 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 287.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 93,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

