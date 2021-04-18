Canton Hathaway LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after buying an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.08. 93,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,366. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $382.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.