Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 39.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

