Carman Alenson Sells 991 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AGIO stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.