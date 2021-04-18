Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.