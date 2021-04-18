Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CADNF. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Cascades stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

