CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CEOS stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 61,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,952. CeCors has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.49.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. The company, formerly known as Foldera, Inc, was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

