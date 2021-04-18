CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CEOS stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 61,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,952. CeCors has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.49.
About CeCors
