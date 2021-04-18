CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

