Chainlink Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for about $37.97 or 0.00068179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $15.91 billion and approximately $3.91 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00678871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00038851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.08 or 0.05631705 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

