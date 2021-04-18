Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

