Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,369 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of RadNet worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT opened at $22.22 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

