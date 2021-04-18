Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,260 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BioLife Solutions worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,535.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,113 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,844. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

