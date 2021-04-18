Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 799 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of TriCo Bancshares worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

