Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEX opened at $3.55 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $763.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

