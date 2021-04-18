Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

