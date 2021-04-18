Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 5,988 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 260.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $123,181,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $69,337,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,523,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 280.44 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

