Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,957,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHUC remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,483,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,930,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Charlie’s has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

