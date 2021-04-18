Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.11. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

