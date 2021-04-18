Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

