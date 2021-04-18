Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.65 or 0.00678742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00088563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038842 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

