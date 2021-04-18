Chimpion One Day Trading Volume Tops $648,287.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00007413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $132.65 million and approximately $648,287.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

