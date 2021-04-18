China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 719,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.0 days.

Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.