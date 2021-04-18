Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,531.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,573.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $7.35 on Friday, hitting $1,535.04. The stock had a trading volume of 184,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,379. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $758.60 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,447.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,385.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

